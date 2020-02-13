Here's when we could get some humidity relief

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures Monday rose up into the mid 90s. A few showers have popped up this afternoon and a few more storms will be possible through the afternoon. Any storm that pops up could be briefly heavy, produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and cause the wind to gust up over 40 mph.Rain chances will increase slightly Wednesday as an upper level low approaches from the northwest. This is the same low pressure that will help steer Sally northeast and away from Texas.Rain chances will increase more for Thursday and Friday as this trough of low pressure moves overhead. A weak front will move in behind this trough, dropping the humidity for Saturday and maybe even Sunday.On Sunday a disturbance in the southwest Gulf will be pushing tropical moisture back toward Texas. Chances for rain will be rising early next week as this area of low pressure continues to push moisture toward the I-10 corridor. The best chance of rain will be in our coastal counties. While no computer model currently develops this low pressure into anything significant, we will have to monitor it for some slow tropical development as it nears Texas early next week. The water is very warm over the western Gulf, the wind shear will be light, and the Bay of Campeche is notorious for rapidly spinning up small tropical weather systems.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.