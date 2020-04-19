WATCH: Tornado captured on video in Brazoria County

RADAR MAPS:

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A viewer in Brazoria county spotted a tornado Sunday afternoon as many parts of southeast Texas were placed under a tornado watch.The video was take in West Columbia, where the city began seeing severe weather early afternoon.Earlier on Sunday, strong storms that moved across the Houston area brought high winds, heavy rain, and hail up to golf ball size.Viewers' pictures showed hail stones that fell in parts of Houston, Jersey Village, and Katy.A Tornado WATCH is an alert issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.