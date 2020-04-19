Weather

WATCH: Tornado captured on video in Brazoria County

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A viewer in Brazoria county spotted a tornado Sunday afternoon as many parts of southeast Texas were placed under a tornado watch.

The video was take in West Columbia, where the city began seeing severe weather early afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, strong storms that moved across the Houston area brought high winds, heavy rain, and hail up to golf ball size.

Viewers' pictures showed hail stones that fell in parts of Houston, Jersey Village, and Katy.

READ ALSO: ABC13 viewers share their hail and weather images

A Tornado WATCH is an alert issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

