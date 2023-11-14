ABC13 leadership talks importance of new radar network: 'We have to serve and protect the public'

Ahead of launching the 13 Alert Radar, we sat down with ABC13's GM, Wendy Granato, for a conversation to learn more about the motivation behind it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, the ABC13 weather team introduced a brand-new piece of technology that will elevate how they can forecast and track weather here in southeast Texas. The 13 Alert Radar is an endeavor years in the making, and it's finally here!

Prior to the launch, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith sat down with ABC13 President and General Manager Wendy Granato for a conversation to learn more about the motivation behind gaining this exclusive data. As the station's former news director, Granato pulled from personal experience leading during severe weather coverage, specifically Hurricane Harvey, as one of the reasons why having technology like this is vital to accurate weather coverage.

"We have such a heavy responsibility. We have to serve and protect the public. We are always on the lookout for the newest, latest, greatest technology," Granato said. "It will give you (the weather team) the tools for better clarity, better accuracy, better forecasting. People not only know what's coming and when it's coming but when it's OK and it's not going to be as bad."

Furthermore, Granato and Smith talked about how the station's commitment at ABC13 aligns with that of the weather team, that there is a personal responsibility to help keep southeast Texas communities safe and prepare for weather events.

"Every bit of technology that we can get our hands on to help equip you guys (the weather team) to be able to make the fastest, most accurate forecasting, at the end of the day, that's the most important to us," Granato said.

Elyse mentioned, too, that Houstonians live in one of the most disaster-prone cities and counties in America. That being said, Granato's final comments were, "Rest assured, we are doing everything in our power to make sure we have the best technology, the best team, the highest level of technology to prepare for you, day in and day out, 24/7. Especially in times when you know you need us. Especially in times when we know the weather has the potential to be severe. We're going to be there for you, help keep you safe, and to prepare."

