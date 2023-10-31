Texans learn hard lessons after last 2nd loss

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said there will be more shuffling on the offensive line, starting in the next game against the Buccaneers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after a disappointing loss to a Panthers team that entered Sunday's game at 0-6, the vision hasn't changed for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The difference between sealing a road win with one more defensive stop and losing as time expired is all in his team's hands, "It really comes down to execution."

After dominating long stretches of the game with six sacks, the Texans' defense allowed Carolina's rookie quarterback Bryce Young to lead a 17-play drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Ryans detailed the issues that allowed the Panthers to beat his defense on the deciding drive.

"When you get loose with your technique, your eye discipline, that's when you allow teams in the end zone," Ryans said.

The Texans will also have to play without their starting center, Jarrett Patterson. The rookie has been a standout after injuries left the Texans with few other options. Ryans said Patterson will be out for "some time" after suffering a lower leg injury Sunday.

The Texans coach said there will be "more shuffling" on the offensive line, starting with the next game against Tampa.

The Texans will also look for more explosive plays from their offense after rookie C.J. Stroud totaled a season-low 140 yards passing in Sunday's loss.

Ryans mentioned Tank Dell as a target to get more opportunities, "We have to create ways to get him the ball."

The Texans have lost twice in the last three weeks after allowing both Atlanta and Carolina to drive for winning field goals as time expired.

The good news? The Texans have what they need to turn that around. Jon Greenard and Maliek Collins combined for 4 1/2 sacks on Sunday, and that duo doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Ryans said he appreciates how well they work together, "playing with power"(insert comma) and showing off their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.