Society

World War II veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California veteran is asking for a little love this Valentine's Day.

Major Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and is now living in Stockton.

He spends most of his time scrap-booking, with his memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.

With Valentine's Day coming up, the 104-year-old is hoping to add to his story with a collection of cards and well wishes.

"I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now, and they'll be a personal part of my history," White said.

If you would like to send a card to the retired Marine, his address is:

The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystocktonvalentine's dayveteransworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense sea fog and scattered showers through Tuesday afternoon
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend
Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby with tickets as low as $33
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
This circus is so scary, you'll need to leave the kids at home
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Show More
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
ABC13's Morning News
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
More TOP STORIES News