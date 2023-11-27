Valet hit by angry driver claiming someone broke into his truck in Houston's southside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A valet is recovering after being hit by a truck on Thanksgiving morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that officers received a call at about 2:15 a.m. on Thursday about a pedestrian being hit.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a pickup truck was upset with valet employees and claimed his vehicle was broken into.

Investigators said the driver believed the valet knew who allegedly broke into his truck.

According to police, as the employees were walking on Kelton Street, the truck driver allegedly struck one of the men.

An ABC13 viewer sent surveillance footage, capturing the incident. In the video, headlights can be seen casting behind two people before one of them is hit and thrown into a nearby driveway.

Police said investigators are searching for the suspect, but haven't provided a description.

The employee, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-247-4065.

