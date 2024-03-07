More women come forward, claim unlicensed Houston doctor botched cosmetic procedures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More women have come forward stating they received botched plastic surgery from a man claiming to be a certified doctor in Houston.

On Wednesday, Alexander Padilla was charged with two additional counts of practicing medicine without a license.

Eyewitness reporter Jessica Willey broke the story when the first charge was filed back in October.

Jackeline Guitterez is one of Padilla's alleged victims. She claims that the two procedures he performed left her with chronic pain.

ABC13 also spoke with two women listed as complainants on Padilla's actual charging documents who said they continue to deal with severe complications post-surgery.

Guitterez said she went to Padilla at the Houston Aesthetic Center in the Memorial area on Katy Freeway because she was told he was affordable.

"If I had known he didn't have a license, I wouldn't have let him touch me. He wouldn't have put a hand on me," Guitterez said.

She underwent abdominoplasty first, which she said left her with pain she was told would subside. Then, a year later, in 2022, she got liposuction and injections in her buttocks. She said during that second time, she woke up mid-procedure.

"He can't tell me I didn't because I yelled at him to stop, and he told me to calm down and that he was going to finish," Guitterez said of the incident.

She says her quality of life since then hasn't been the same.

"My body hurts. My husband can't touch me because it hurts. At night, I can't sleep because of the pain," Guitterez said.

Guitterez said procedures that were meant to make her feel beautiful left parts of her body either looking the same or worse.

"I honestly don't really know what they did to me internally," Guitterez said.

Padilla was arrested in October after an undercover sting by officers with HPD's Major Offenders Division.

According to a source, Guitterez was one of several women who came forward after Eyewitness News reported on the bust.

"For me, I want them to close that clinic, and I want him to answer for what he's done," Guitterez said.

The Houston Aesethic Center did not return ABC13's request for comment.

Padilla is due in court on Thursday. He now faces four felony charges, all stemming from his alleged unlicensed procedures.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.