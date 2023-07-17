I-610 West Loop bridge southbound over I-69 Southwest Freeway reopens for Monday morning traffic

One of the busiest interchanges in the city has now opened to traffic in the Galleria area after undergoing construction since 2017. It even came earlier than TxDOT anticipated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic around the Galleria may be a little smoother now that the new southbound West Loop bridge over Highway 59 has reopened.

The old bridge will be demolished at a later date.

The West Loop 59 interchange has been under construction since 2017.

In addition to opening three mainlanes on the new southbound bridge, the West Loop entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will also reopen. It's been closed for several months as part of the construction process.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map