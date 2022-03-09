traffic

How you can deal with Houston traffic that comes with Spring Break

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How to deal with Houston traffic that comes with Spring Break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's most popular museums and events will be incredibly busy for the next two weeks as thousands of children are out of class for Spring Break. Parking lots will literally be overflowing at museums, parks and popular spots like the Houston Zoo.

The city of Houston says 350,000 people per day will visit tourist hotspots like the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Houston Zoo, and NRG Park for Rodeo Houston. Many of these locations have their own parking lots but they fill up quickly, and tourists are not the only ones that need to get around those areas.

"In addition to these daily activities, we have the daily travel to and from over 50 institutions that make up the Texas Medical Center. All of these amenities happen to be within five miles of each other," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Here are some alternatives for parking when you visit popular spots between now and March 20:

Museum District

  • Park in Midtown/Downtown and take the METRORail


Hermann Park/Zoo

  • AU Lot (Main & Pressler)
  • Garage 8 (Holcombe & Pressler)


Rodeo Houston has its own parking alternatives away from on-site lots and you can find all of those at the rodeo website and app.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonicy roadstravelmuseumsparkingmemorial parktraffic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Southbound lanes open on Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after crash
HPD searching for truck driver after motorcyclist killed on I-10
2 lanes of Katy Fwy closed at Houston Ave. due to spool, HPD says
Houston traffic: West Loop slated for more changes this year
TOP STORIES
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
Authorities search for 11-year-old girl from Cypress
Accused serial killer returns to Friendswood to face charges
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Pain at the pump is hitting Houstonians as gas prices rise
Harris Co. election administrator resigns amid 10K ballots not counted
Missing person issued for NE Houston teen
Show More
No human remains found after tip, Galveston police says
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Hwy 288 to be named in honor of late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan
Texas GLO discriminated against Houston, Harris Co. minorities: HUD
HPD searching for man charged with murder of ex's new boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News