How you can deal with Houston traffic that comes with Spring Break

The city of Houston says 350,000 people per day will visit tourist hotspots like the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Houston Zoo, and NRG Park for Rodeo Houston. Many of these locations have their own parking lots but they fill up quickly, and tourists are not the only ones that need to get around those areas.
"In addition to these daily activities, we have the daily travel to and from over 50 institutions that make up the Texas Medical Center. All of these amenities happen to be within five miles of each other," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Here are some alternatives for parking when you visit popular spots between now and March 20:
Museum District
- Park in Midtown/Downtown and take the METRORail
Hermann Park/Zoo
- AU Lot (Main & Pressler)
- Garage 8 (Holcombe & Pressler)
Rodeo Houston has its own parking alternatives away from on-site lots and you can find all of those at the rodeo website and app.
Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.