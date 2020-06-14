Traffic

Southwest Freeway opens early after roadwork completed ahead of schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's no tunnel and there's no light at the end of it, but it's still some good news for Houston commuters!

All southbound mainlaines of I-69 Southwest Freeway the I-610 West Loop have opened early, according to TxDOT.

Roadwork scheduled for this weekend was completed sooner than anticipated.

While the big interchange closures are done for this weekend, the I-610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer and the northbound frontage road between Westpark and Richmond are still closed.



