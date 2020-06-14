Southwest Freeway opens early after roadwork completed ahead of schedule

All southbound mainlaines of I-69 Southwest Freeway the I-610 West Loop have opened early, according to TxDOT.
Roadwork scheduled for this weekend was completed sooner than anticipated.
While the big interchange closures are done for this weekend, the I-610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer and the northbound frontage road between Westpark and Richmond are still closed.
Great news! All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at I-610 have opened early. Roadwork was completed sooner than anticipated. The I-610 West Loop NB exit to Westheimer and the I-610 NB frontage road between Westpark and Richmond still closed. pic.twitter.com/HEPziE23Ik— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 14, 2020
