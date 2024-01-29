Woman dies when pickup driver hits her in downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after a driver in a pickup truck hit her while turning onto a downtown Houston street on Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said its Vehicular Crimes Division detectives were called to the 900 block of Milam Street near Walker, four blocks away from HPD headquarters, about a deadly crash at 12:25 p.m.

HPD told an Eyewitness News crew at the scene that a man in a pickup was westbound on Walker and making a left turn onto Milam when he hit the victim.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police believe the woman had the right of way when she crossed the street. Both Walker and Milam are one-way streets.

ABC13 witnessed police talking to the driver, whom they administered a field sobriety test. The driver was allowed to drive away, though, we did not immediately learn of any potential charges.

Authorities shut down the intersection for nearly three hours, reopening it just before 3 p.m.