Gridlock Alert: Prepare for traffic this weekend with major closures on Houston-area freeways

All mainlanes will be closed at one of the busiest interchanges in Texas. And if you live in the League City area, prepare for a major closure on the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple major closures around the Houston area this weekend are sure to cause traffic delays. Be prepared, especially if you're traveling in the Galleria or League City areas.

I-69 Southwest Freeway

All northbound and southbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at the I-610 West Loop will close starting Friday at 8 p.m.

The weekend crews will continue demolition to the old West Loop northbound bridge over I-69, TxDOT says.

Drivers will be detoured via the connector ramps or Richmond, but plan for delays.

All mainlines should reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

By this time next year, TxDOT says we should be in the home stretch of the yearslong project, which is designed to make the busy interchange safer and relieve congestion.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

On Saturday, the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound will be closed from Nasa Road 1 to FM-528 from 6 a.m. Multiple ramps in the area will also be impacted by the closure.

All mainlanes will be closed as crews hang a large sign bridge over the freeway.

The freeway is expected to reopen by noon on Sunday.

Drivers can take Highway 3 to avoid the major closure.

I-45 North Freeway

Also on Saturday, the northbound lanes on the I-45 North Freeway will be closed at the I-610 North Loop from midnight through 6 p.m.

Drivers can take the Hardy Toll Road as a detour.

For more information on Houston-area road closures, visit Houston Transtar's website.

