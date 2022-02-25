construction

Houston traffic: West Loop slated for more changes this year

By
West Loop slated for more changes this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's well-known as the busiest interchange in the state of Texas and the past year has seen the unveiling of new ramps and exits, but the work is not done yet.

The years-long project to rebuild the interchange at IH-610 and the Southwest Freeway will focus in 2022 on the northbound lanes of the West Loop. Drivers may have already noticed more frequent closures on those lanes during nights and weekends.

The construction will not add lanes to this portion of IH-610 over US-59, so there will still be three mainlanes both northbound and southbound once it's rebuilt. TxDOT says safety and mobility goals include adding shoulders and increasing the sight distance, allowing drivers to better see traffic or wrecks in front of them as they head over the bridge.
"You're able to see that movement," said TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez. "If there are any vehicles that are stopped, you're able to see that farther back, rather than getting right close to it and you're having to make a last-second decision. "

The massive columns, beams and bridge deck rising next to the current West Loop mainlanes are the start of the new northbound lanes over US-59. You'll likely be driving on those lanes by the end of this year, or early next, with the interchange project slated for completion in 2024.
