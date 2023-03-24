Are you traveling to League City, Webster, or Galveston? Be aware of this partial closure. We have detours for that and two other closures in the Houston area.

Gridlock alerts: How to get around 3 major closures this weekend in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are three gridlock alerts we want you to be aware before they slow down your weekend plans.

The first is for those in or traveling to League City, Webster, and Galveston Island.

Crews will begin closing the southbound lanes of I-45 between FM 528 and State Highway 96 Friday night. It's not a complete closure, but drivers can expect more congestion.

To get around this, drivers can use State Highway 3.

Also happening Friday night, workers will close the eastbound Katy Freeway connector to the West Loop and 290. You can detour at Silber and have take the side streets.

It should reopen by late Saturday.

And on the North Loop, drivers can expect slowdowns at the Eastex Freeway as all eastbound mainlanes will close until Monday morning's commute.

