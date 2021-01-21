Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down I-10 eastbound at Pin Oak in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway in Fort Bend County this morning.It happened before 5 a.m. Thursday near Pin Oak Road.A pedestrian is believed to have been involved, but it wasn't yet known what exactly led to the accident.You'll want to detour via Igloo Road and take Highway 90 if you're headed east into Katy and Houston.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.