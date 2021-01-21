Traffic

Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down I-10 eastbound at Pin Oak in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway in Fort Bend County this morning.

It happened before 5 a.m. Thursday near Pin Oak Road.

A pedestrian is believed to have been involved, but it wasn't yet known what exactly led to the accident.

You'll want to detour via Igloo Road and take Highway 90 if you're headed east into Katy and Houston.

