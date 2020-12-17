Traffic

18-wheeler crash blocks part of I-10 eastbound at Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler crash blocked some eastbound lanes of I-10 at Eastex Freeway Friday morning.

It happened before 5 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to TranStar.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were backed up from Navigation Boulevard to the I-10 interchange, and the eastbound lanes of I-10 were congested to beyond Elysian Street.



