2-year-old injured after 4-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

@HCSOTexas units responded to W Richey/ Veterans Memorial Dr in reference to a major crash involving 4 cars. A two year old child has been taken by LifeFlight and 2-3 other individuals have been taken to area hospitals by ground. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/J8oKoWqF5K — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old has been taken to the hospital by LifeFlight after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash on W. Richey at Veterans Memorial Drive around 5:30 p.m.Deputies say a 2-year-old and two or three other individuals were injured in the crash.