2-year-old injured after 4-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old has been taken to the hospital by LifeFlight after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash on W. Richey at Veterans Memorial Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say a 2-year-old and two or three other individuals were injured in the crash.



