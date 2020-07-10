Traffic

Truck loses tire on West Loop NB near Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crane truck lost a tire on the West Loop northbound near the Katy Freeway, causing some traffic tie-ups Friday morning.

SkyEye was over the scene, where the truck was pulled off to the side.

At least two cars also appear to have crashed.

A motorcycle officer was at the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was doing traffic control or if he was involved in the crash as well.

We are sending a crew to the scene.

Check back for more updates.

