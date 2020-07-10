Truck loses tire on West Loop NB near Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crane truck lost a tire on the West Loop northbound near the Katy Freeway, causing some traffic tie-ups Friday morning.SkyEye was over the scene, where the truck was pulled off to the side.At least two cars also appear to have crashed.A motorcycle officer was at the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was doing traffic control or if he was involved in the crash as well.We are sending a crew to the scene.Check back for more updates.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.