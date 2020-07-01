HPD cruiser involved in South Main Street crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a Houston Police cruiser has reduced traffic to one lane near Stella Link on South Main St.The officer involved was taken to a hospital, HPD said. Their condition wasn't known.It was the second officer-involved crash in the Houston-area since midnight. Earlier Wednesday, a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable was involved in a crash in south Harris County.It wasn't clear what happened in either crash.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.