HPD cruiser involved in South Main Street crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a Houston Police cruiser has reduced traffic to one lane near Stella Link on South Main St.

The officer involved was taken to a hospital, HPD said. Their condition wasn't known.

It was the second officer-involved crash in the Houston-area since midnight. Earlier Wednesday, a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable was involved in a crash in south Harris County.

It wasn't clear what happened in either crash.

