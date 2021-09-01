Multiple crashes on Houston's east side caused massive commuting delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Separate crashes on the east side caused massive delays for commuters Wednesday morning, including an incident involving 11 cars.All lanes on Highway 225 were closed due to a major crash at Richey Street for hours during the morning commute. At least one person died in the crash despite major rescue efforts.The highway reopened at about 10:45 a.m.Another crash on Highway 146 at the Fred Hartman Bridge caused major delays for northbound traffic.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the separate crashes or the extent of injuries to people involved in the crash on Highway 146.The wreck has since cleared.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.