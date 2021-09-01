Traffic

Multiple crashes on Houston's east side caused massive commuting delays

Multiple crashes, including 11-car pileup, cause massive delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Separate crashes on the east side caused massive delays for commuters Wednesday morning, including an incident involving 11 cars.

All lanes on Highway 225 were closed due to a major crash at Richey Street for hours during the morning commute. At least one person died in the crash despite major rescue efforts.

The highway reopened at about 10:45 a.m.

Another crash on Highway 146 at the Fred Hartman Bridge caused major delays for northbound traffic.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the separate crashes or the extent of injuries to people involved in the crash on Highway 146.

The wreck has since cleared.

