North Freeway to shut down due to low-hanging power lines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic along I-45 North Freeway will have to be detoured due to a report of low-hanging power lines this afternoon.Crews are setting up for the work along the freeway and Cottage Street north of downtown Houston.The freeway will have to be closed for a brief time to make the repairs, authorities said.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.Northbound commuters can divert by taking I-10 westbound to Heights Boulevard and then head toward East 20th Street. Another option is to head eastbound on I-10 and take US-59/I-69 northbound to the North Loop.Southbound drivers will want to exit Cavalcade and take Eastex Freeway or Studewood to I-10 Katy Freeway.