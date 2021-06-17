Fatal crash blocks I-10 Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a major crash on the I-10 Katy Freeway.It happened in the westbound lanes at Barker Cypress some time before 5:45 a.m.The main lanes of the freeway were shut down for more than three hours as crews worked to find out what happened and clear the debris.Traffic was diverted from all main lanes onto Eldridge Road and delays grew quickly due to heavy congestion on the feeder road.It wasn't clear what exactly happened, but video from SkyEye showed a white SUV and an 18-wheeler appeared to be involved.___________________________________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.