Major crash blocks part of S. Beltway 8 near Fort Bend Toll Rd.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash blocked part of Beltway 8 Sunday morning near the Fort Bend Toll Road.Houston Transtar video showed one vehicle came to a rest straddling the center barries between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the tollway. Another vehicle was resting on its roof in the middle of the road.It happened around 10 a.m. between Rockwell Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue.Several lanes were blocked in both directions, though most of the crash appeared to be in the eastbound lanes of the Beltway.It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash or the extent of anyone who may have been injured.