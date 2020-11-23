Traffic

Hazmat spill shuts down eastbound lanes of 610N in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the IH-610 North Loop can expect heavy traffic as crews are working to clear a hazmat spill in northeast Houston.

According to reports, the spill happened in the eastbound lanes just past Kelley Street. The spill is affecting all main lanes, which are currently closed.

