I-45 North Freeway outbound at I-10 blocked due to lost load near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the I-45 North Freeway outbound at I-10 are blocked due to a lost load near downtown Houston.

The incident, involving an 18-wheeler, was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday.

An alternate route is the Eastex Freeway.

The video above is our 24/7 live channel, where you can find updates on traffic incidents throughout the morning on Eyewitness News.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map