Traffic grows after multi-car pileup on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Telephone Road

HEADS UP! Backups stretched more than three miles just before 7 a.m. Drivers can take SH-288 as an alternate route.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was growing on the Gulf Freeway Monday morning after a multi-car pileup left the inbound lanes blocked.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on I-45 northbound at Telephone Road and involved eight vehicles, according to Houston Transtar.

All northbound lanes were blocked.

SkyEye video from above the crash showed one of the vehicles flipped over.

It appeared that multiple injuries were reported. Several ambulances were seen transporting patients.

Backups stretched more than three miles just before 7 a.m.

Drivers can take SH-288 as an alternate route.

