Houston traffic: Deadly crash during afternoon commute blocks westbound SH-225

Eastside, VCD and Mobility are working a fatal accident SH225 at Goodyear. All w/b lanes are closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/v4zfrk2BZi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Wednesday afternoon closure of westbound State Highway 225 stretched into nighttime as investigators looked into the cause of a deadly crash.Houston TranStar verified the incident at 5:41 p.m. on Highway 225, which is otherwise known as the LaPorte Freeway, at Allen Genoa Road.The incident involved three vehicles, and all mainlanes and both shoulders were affected, Houston TranStar stated.It's not immediately known what exactly happened, or what caused the wreck.Houston police acknowledged the crash, tweeting that their Eastside, Vehicular Crimes Division, and Mobility officers were on scene.Authorities have yet to say when the freeway will reopen.