fatal crash

Reckless driver killed after veering onto shoulder and colliding into tractor on Katy Fwy, HCSO says

Driver killed after colliding into tractor-trailer, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was killed Friday after colliding with the back of a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer was completely stopped on the inside shoulder of the highway around 8:40 p.m. near Mason Road.

Authorities are sending a warning out to drivers who plan to hit the roadways this weekend after a deadly accident killed one on the Katy Freeway Friday night. "It may be the start to a busy weekend," Sgt. Gutierrez said. "Hopefully not, but you never know."



Moments later, the driver of a Chevy Cruze veered into the same shoulder as the trailer before colliding into the back of it.

Witnesses said moments before the accident, they saw the driver of the Chevy swerving in and out of lanes while driving recklessly on the highway.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.



Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it's possible the deceased driver could have been impaired at the time of the accident after witnesses reported his reckless driving.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Gutierrez said he wants drivers to be responsible if they plan on drinking.

"Obviously, if you're going to drink, have a plan ahead," Gutierrez said. "And, don't drink and drive, cause we're going to have our hands full."

