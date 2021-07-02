West Beltway at Center Plaza near Clay reopens after crash involving box truck and car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash that involved an overturned box truck and at least one other vehicle caused slowdowns at the West Beltway southbound at Central Plaza near Clay.SkyEye was over the scene where a black car, whose left side was crushed, sat in the middle of the Beltway.The overturned box truck was feet away.By 7 a.m., a heavy duty wrecker had arrived to pull the truck upright.The scene has since cleared.It's unknown at this time what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.