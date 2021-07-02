Traffic

West Beltway at Center Plaza near Clay reopens after crash involving box truck and car

Crash causing delays at West Beltway at Center Plaza near Clay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash that involved an overturned box truck and at least one other vehicle caused slowdowns at the West Beltway southbound at Central Plaza near Clay.

SkyEye was over the scene where a black car, whose left side was crushed, sat in the middle of the Beltway.

The overturned box truck was feet away.

By 7 a.m., a heavy duty wrecker had arrived to pull the truck upright.

The scene has since cleared.

It's unknown at this time what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

