Rollover crash on Gulf Freeway involving HFD vehicle causing delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A rollover crash involving a vehicle with the Houston Fire Marshal's Office is causing major delays on the Gulf Freeway.This is happening near I-45 S and the Beltway. At least one person has been sent to the hospital, according to authorities.SkyEye was overhead Friday afternoon and showed what appeared to be an HFMO SUV flipped upside down.You're asked to take an alternate route or expect delays.