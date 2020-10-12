I-45 back open after major crash

Major crash on the Gulf Fwy inbound at Scott blocking all mainlanes. Use SH-288 as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/4Akfng7kPG — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) October 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Gulf Freeway inbound at Scott Street is back open after a major crash shut down all mainlanes.Views from TranStar cameras showed traffic backed up Monday morning.TranStar listed the crash as cleared around 7:35 a.m.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.