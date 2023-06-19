Man killed, child among several hospitalized after head-on crash on Highway 6, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A destructive crash left one driver dead and four people, including a child, injured on the city's west side over the weekend, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Houston Police Department said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Sunday at about 1:51 a.m. on Highway 6 at Briarhills Parkway.

A child, a teenager, a woman, and a male driver were riding in a Jeep heading northbound on the highway when they suddenly crossed the median, according to police.

Police said the Jeep then hit a silver Mercedes going southbound head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was killed, and his passengers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Mercedes was also hospitalized, and their conditions were not immediately known.

It's unclear why the Jeep crossed the median, but authorities are working to investigate the deadly crash. The ages of the teenager and child were not disclosed.

