Emma, Liam among city's most popular baby names of 2023, Houston Health Department says

The Houston Health Department released a list of the city's most popular baby names in 2023. Emma, Liam, and Noah continue to dominate the list.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston welcomed a whole lot of Emmas and Liams this year.

With just a few days left in the year, the Houston Health Department released a list of the city's most popular names of 2023.

Emma, Mia, and Camila dominated the top three spots for the girls. Emma has held the top spot since 2020.

Olivia drops to fourth after being the most popular girl's name in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and then taking second in 2022.

Other names topping the list for girls were Isabella, Sofia, Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte, and Emily.

SEE LAST YEAR'S REPORT: Houston's most popular baby names of 2022 released by Houston Health Department

For the fourth year in a row, Liam, Noah, and Mateo held onto the top spots for boys.

Those names have dominated the list since 2019.

Santiago, Sebastian, Dylan, Elijah, Lucas, Oliver, and Daniel were also very popular this year. They also made the top 10 in 2022, except for Lucas.

So far, in 2023, the city has recorded more than 60,800 births. That's nearly 4,000 less than last year, which had 64,622.