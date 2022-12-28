Houston's most popular baby names of 2022 released by Houston Health Department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you have a baby this year? Or maybe you're expecting soon and are looking for some baby name inspirations. Houston's most popular baby names of 2022 were announced by the Houston Health Department.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

For context, nearly 62,000 babies were born in Houston this year.

Listed as the most popular are Liam, Noah and Mateo and Emma, Olivia, and Camila, according to the health department.

Liam is at the top of the list for baby boys, followed by Noah in second place, records maintained by the department's Bureau of Vital Statistics show. The name Mateo has taken the third spot since 2019.

This year, the name Emma took the top spot, beating out Olivia, the most popular name for girls the last three years. Camila dropped to third place for 2022 after finishing second in 2021.

SEE RELATED STORY: Familiar list as 2021's most popular American baby names released

Other girl names that make up the top 10 list for 2022 are Mia, Isabella, Sophia, Sofia, Ava, Amelia and Charlotte. The same girl names also made it to the top 10 list in 2021 and 2020 but swapped different rankings, according to Houston Health Department.

The 10 most popular boy names for this year are Sebastian, Dylan, Daniel, Ethan, Santiago, Elijah and Oliver. The same top 10 boy names were on the list in 2021.

As of Dec. 28, the department recorded 61,820 births this year, representing an increase from 61,458 in 2021.

The department maintains records of birth and deaths that occur within Houston city limits and provides birth and death certificates to the public.