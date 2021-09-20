Houston Texans could turn to rookie Davis Mills at QB with Tyrod Taylor day-to-day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans face a quarterback crisis with just a handful of days betweenand their next matchup, a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.Tyrod Taylor, the team's starting play-caller, was taken out of Houston's game on Sunday with a left hamstring injury. On Monday, head coach David Culley gave the QB's status as day-to-day.To go further, Culley added that Deshaun Watson, the legally embattled QB who has been inactive through the first two games, will similarly be a healthy scratch for the Thursday night game.Watson's availability this season has been up in the air after a trade request and a still-unfolding legal saga involving 22 civil lawsuits by women alleging sexual misconduct.If Taylor can't go, Culley will likely lean on Texans rookie Davis Mills to start. Still, Culley says Taylor is still his starter."If he's able to go and ready to go, he'll play," Culley said of Taylor, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.Additionally, if Taylor can't play Thursday, the Texans likely will bring up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills. Culley said they haven't yet discussed the possibility of signing another quarterback this week.Mills, who was a third-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft, took over for Taylor in the second half in Cleveland, throwing for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.