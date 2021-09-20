Houston Texans

Houston Texans could turn to rookie Davis Mills at QB with Tyrod Taylor day-to-day

EMBED <>More Videos

Texans will not play Deshaun Watson at QB if Tyrod Taylor out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans face a quarterback crisis with just a handful of days between their loss against the Cleveland Browns and their next matchup, a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tyrod Taylor, the team's starting play-caller, was taken out of Houston's game on Sunday with a left hamstring injury. On Monday, head coach David Culley gave the QB's status as day-to-day.

To go further, Culley added that Deshaun Watson, the legally embattled QB who has been inactive through the first two games, will similarly be a healthy scratch for the Thursday night game.

Watson's availability this season has been up in the air after a trade request and a still-unfolding legal saga involving 22 civil lawsuits by women alleging sexual misconduct.

SEE MORE: Tyrod Taylor wins Houston Texans' starting QB job as Deshaun Watson uncertainty unfolds

If Taylor can't go, Culley will likely lean on Texans rookie Davis Mills to start. Still, Culley says Taylor is still his starter.

"If he's able to go and ready to go, he'll play," Culley said of Taylor, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Additionally, if Taylor can't play Thursday, the Texans likely will bring up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills. Culley said they haven't yet discussed the possibility of signing another quarterback this week.

Mills, who was a third-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft, took over for Taylor in the second half in Cleveland, throwing for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texansdeshaun watson
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
NAACP calls on athletes not to sign with Texas teams due to recent ...
Rams look for 4th straight win Sunday at terrible Texans
Source: RB Mark Ingram traded by Houston Texans, reuniting him with...
Carolina Panthers not pursuing Deshaun Watson deal ahead of trade d...
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News