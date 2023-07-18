Texans plan to honor JJ Watt when team hosts Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1

Former Texans star J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor the same day the team will be hosting the Steelers, the same team Watt's brother plays for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are two months away from their regular season opener, and the team just released themes for their home games.

The Texans' kick-off and first home game will be Sept. 17 against AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Texans star J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the Legends Homecoming game on Oct. 1. That day, the team will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, which J.J.'s brother, T.J. Watt, plays linebacker for.

The Salute to Service and First Responders Appreciation Day is also among one of the many themes. That is slated for Nov. 19 against the Cardinals.

The Texans will wrap up homes games by "Reppin' H-Town" on Dec. 31 against the Titans.

For the full list of themes, visit the Texans' website.

The team will wear its Battle Red Helmet, which debuted in 2022, during three home games this season, the maximum number of times allowed by the NFL.