Here's who the Houston Texans will face in the 2020 regular season

Along with the expected AFC South rivals, they'll face teams from divisions including the AFC West, AFC East, AFC North and the NFC North.
Here's the full list of opponents at home and on the road.
Home Opponents:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
Road Opponents:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Pittsburgh Steelers