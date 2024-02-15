Texans owner Janice McNair not required to undergo medical exam amid guardianship fight with her son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County probate judge ruled Texans owner Janice McNair won't have to undergo an independent medical exam, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

The ruling is part of an ongoing case by her oldest son, Robert Cary McNair Jr., who is seeking guardianship.

On Nov. 27 of last year, he requested to declare her incapacitated and appoint her a guardian, according to Harris County probate court records.

Cary McNair's attorneys argued this month that the 87-year-old should undergo an independent medical exam to determine her mental capacity.

That's after they say a stroke she suffered in January 2022 has limited her ability to conduct business.

However, her other son, Cal McNair, and Janice McNair's attorneys say she's in good health, arguing she has already been examined by two doctors who said she was well.

According to the Chronicle's report, Janice McNair's lawyers are pleased with the judge's decision to deny the medical examination. The next step would be for the attorneys to ask the judge to dismiss the case.

Janice McNair has owned the Texans since 2018, when her husband, Bob McNair, died.

Cary McNair does not currently control any part of the Texans.