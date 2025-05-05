Roommate charged with murder after woman stabbed to death inside SE Houston apartment, HPD says

A young woman was found stabbed to death and a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a bloody discovery inside a southeast Houston apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 40-year-old man, Chester Lamar Grant, has been charged in his roommate's death after police say a woman was found stabbed inside their southeast Houston apartment last month.

The Houston Police Department said just before 4 p.m. on April 26, officers were called to an apartment complex on Goforth Street for a welfare check. When officers arrived and knocked on the door, no one responded, and they found blood on the back patio.

A woman, identified as 23-year-old Elizabeth Odunsi, was found on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Grant was discovered in a bedroom with at least one stab wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later identified Grant as the victim's roommate and the suspect in this case. He was arrested last week, on Friday, May 2, and has been charged with murder.

