Houston Texans player's positive test forces team facility closure

#Texans player COVID positive. I’ve seen the team protocols up close. They’re very thorough. Contact tracing and containment now key. https://t.co/GBe8YlvKHx — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans said they are closing team facilities Wednesday after a player's positive COVID-19 test.According to the team, the positive result came in late Tuesday night. That player immediately self-isolated and the NFL coronavirus protocols were immediately implemented.The Texans gave this statement Wednesday morning regarding the test result and what they are doing.The Texans are entering a Week 8 bye after hosting the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.