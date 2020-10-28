Coronavirus

Houston Texans player's positive test forces team facility closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans said they are closing team facilities Wednesday after a player's positive COVID-19 test.

According to the team, the positive result came in late Tuesday night. That player immediately self-isolated and the NFL coronavirus protocols were immediately implemented.

The Texans gave this statement Wednesday morning regarding the test result and what they are doing.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

The Texans are entering a Week 8 bye after hosting the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
