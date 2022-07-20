Texans unveil when Salute to Service and Homecoming themes fall on 2022 schedule

The new gear fits in with the team's home matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 3 as part of the themed Battle Red Day.
The Week 9 primetime game isn't the only home game with a special theme. The Texans revealed themes for each home matchup, including the preseason.
Some of the themes like Salute to Service run concurrently with the NFL's larger themed months or weeks.
A couple of the themes also work in a color that fans are encouraged to wear, such as the aforementioned Battle Red Day.
Here are the themes slated for the Texans' 2022 season:
- Aug. 13 vs. New Orleans*: State of Football for NFL Play Football initiative
- Aug. 25 vs. San Francisco*: Texans Care presented by Chevron
- Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis: Liberty White Out for NFL Kickoff Week
- Oct. 2 vs. LA Chargers: Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger for NFL Crucial Catch month
- Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee: Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital, as part of NFL PLAY 60
- Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia: Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
- Nov. 20 vs. Washington: Salute to Service presented by Bud Light
- Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland: Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai, as part of NFL My Cause, My Cleats week
- Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City: Homecoming
- Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Jacksonville: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon
* - preseason
Fans can learn more about the Texans themes by visiting the Houston Texans' schedule website. You can also get ticket information by calling 832-667-2002.