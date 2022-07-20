Houston Texans

Texans unveil when Salute to Service and Homecoming themes fall on 2022 schedule

Houston Texans unveil Battle Red helmet, a franchise first

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans got a glimpse of the team's eye-catching, new Battle Red helmets earlier this month.

The new gear fits in with the team's home matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 3 as part of the themed Battle Red Day.

The video above is from a previous report on Battle Red Day.

The Week 9 primetime game isn't the only home game with a special theme. The Texans revealed themes for each home matchup, including the preseason.

SEE MORE: NFL schedule 2022: Texans face Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

Some of the themes like Salute to Service run concurrently with the NFL's larger themed months or weeks.

A couple of the themes also work in a color that fans are encouraged to wear, such as the aforementioned Battle Red Day.

Here are the themes slated for the Texans' 2022 season:

  • Aug. 13 vs. New Orleans*: State of Football for NFL Play Football initiative
  • Aug. 25 vs. San Francisco*: Texans Care presented by Chevron
  • Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis: Liberty White Out for NFL Kickoff Week
  • Oct. 2 vs. LA Chargers: Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger for NFL Crucial Catch month
  • Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee: Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital, as part of NFL PLAY 60
  • Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia: Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
  • Nov. 20 vs. Washington: Salute to Service presented by Bud Light
  • Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland: Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai, as part of NFL My Cause, My Cleats week
  • Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City: Homecoming
  • Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Jacksonville: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon


* - preseason

Fans can learn more about the Texans themes by visiting the Houston Texans' schedule website. You can also get ticket information by calling 832-667-2002.
