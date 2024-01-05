Texans LT Laremy Tunsil named starter for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl, CJ Stroud among alternate players

Here's what to know about the Texans' big weekend and how you can get into a watch party hosted by former Texan Andre Johnson!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil was named to his 4th NFL Pro Bowl.

This comes as the team gears up for Saturday's primetime showdown with the Colts, where a playoff spot is on the line for both teams.

The NFL made the announcement this week, adding that Tunsil has started (2019-20, 2022-23) in all of his 13 appearances throughout his career.

Six additional Texans players were named as alternates, including:

DE Will Anderson Jr. (first), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (first), QB C.J. Stroud (second), FB Andrew Beck (second), WR Nico Collins (fourth), and DE Jonathan Greenard (fifth).

Ahead of this weekend's game, Tunsil was asked about playing a Colts team "hungry" for a playoff birth.

"I think it's going to be a good game. The Colts are a balanced team - offense, defense, very good D-line, generates a lot of pressure, they operate as a unit. But we want a W also," he said.

If the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, they will secure an AFC wildcard spot. This would be their first playoff appearance since 2019.

You can watch Saturday's game at 7:15 p.m. against the Colts in Indianapolis on ABC13.