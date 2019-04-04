17-year-old Houston hit-and-run victim still recovering four months after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than four months after an early morning hit-and-run accident, 17-year-old Elijah Chavis is still fighting to recover and remains hopeful the driver will be caught.
"I'm doing the best I can right now and cannot wait to get back up on my feet," Elijah said.
The incident happened early on Nov. 24, 2018, near Kuykendahl Road and Richey Road, which is just up the road from where the teen lives.
He was riding a bicycle when he was hit, sustaining fractures to both his neck and spine.
"I don't really remember much, but I had snuck out of the house and was on my bike and that's all that I remember," Elijah said.
A Good Samaritan spotted the teen and then called 911. He was rushed to the hospital.
The months since the accident have been filled with endless doctor's appointments and medical bills. Elijah is also taking a break from school.
"Insurance, I knew going into this, would only cover so much. I have thousands of dollars of medical bills tearing my credit up daily," said Eran Chavis, the teen's mother.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but so far no driver has been arrested in the case.
The teen's family says they are happy he survived and continues to recover, but hope the driver responsible for his injuries is held accountable.
"Still to this day it bothers me. I still want to know how you could do that and keep going about your life, like you did nothing," Eran said.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for medical expenses.
