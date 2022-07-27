2 young suspects charged after 17-year-old girl hit in the face by stray bullet in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young suspects have been charged after a 17-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet on Houston's westside.

Corey Hodge, 18, and Kaylen Sabbath, 17, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on May 1 at an apartment building located at 2800 South Dairy Ashford.

The victim told Houston police she heard multiple gunshots outside when a bullet went through a glass door and struck her in the face.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspects were seen running away from the scene.

After further investigation, Hodge and Sabbath were identified as the suspects in the shooting.

Both suspects were already in custody in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges, according to HPD.

According to court records, Hodge was charged with murder in April of 2021.