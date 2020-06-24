Mayor Turner to announce members of Task Force on Policing Reform today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to make a big announcement in regards to the city's Task Force on Policing Reform this afternoon.At 3 p.m., Turner is slated to announce the members of the task force that will review the policies and procedures of the Houston Police Department.Turner is also expected to provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response, days after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's latest mask order went into effect.The Transition Committee on Criminal Justice made recommendations regarding HPD reform in 2016 as Turner took office for his first term.Suggestions included maximizing public access to footage in a prompt manner, which is a familiar request for HPD in 2020.Turner announced the Task Force on Policing Reform earlier this month, stating the team will have 90 days to provide feedback."People want us to listen and they want to come forth with recommendations," Mayor Turner said. "This is a task force that will be pretty much citizen-driven, meaning people not so much related to city hall."The mayor said he thinks the point is being missed when people call to disband police departments."They want good policing," Mayor Turner said. "They want policing with accountability."The mayor said he does not want to dictate to members of the task force what they should be making recommendations on specifically.He has said the group will be tasked with coming up with criteria on when body camera footage from officer-involved shootings should be released.On Wednesday, the Houston City Council Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the investigative procedures after an officer-involved shooting.Council Member Abbie Kamin, head of the committee, said Houston police, the Harris County District Attorney's office and the head of the police oversight committee have all been invited.She said creating an open dialogue will be the first step."HPD, by and large, has implemented a lot of the recommendations that are being put forth across the country," Kamin said. "Now, how do we make sure those are being enforced? How do we make sure we have transparency? That's part of this conversation too."Members of the community are able to sign up to speak at the meeting, although they have not started accepting requests. The committee is working to determine if the meeting will be held in person or virtually.