Houston tamale shop burglarized for second time in recent weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tamale kitchen is cleaning up the damage after a late-night break-in.

A restaurant administrator for Alicia's Tamale Kitchen on Irvington Boulevard said it happened around 3 a.m.

According to the security footage, a couple of men in a truck pried open the door.

They left with the cash register, but they didn't hit the jackpot. The register only had about $20.

"A few dollars in change, not even $50. And it's not the money they took, it's the damage they caused. This is the second incident in barely a couple of weeks," the administrator said.

He said the damage to the restaurant will cost more money than what was taken.

This is the third break-in for the small business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimemoneyrobberyfoodtamales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Priest accused of sexual misconduct withdraws from ministry: Church
3 people shot outside gas station in northeast Houston: Police
Scattered storms coming to an end... Heat takes over Monday
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Texans RB Lamar Miller tears ACL, out for season: Source
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing new boyfriend
Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Show More
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club
Teams compete at 33rd sandcastle competition in Galveston
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
Angelina Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel's 'Eternals'
More TOP STORIES News