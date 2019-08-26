Houston tamale shop burglarized for second time in recent weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tamale kitchen is cleaning up the damage after a late-night break-in.A restaurant administrator for Alicia's Tamale Kitchen on Irvington Boulevard said it happened around 3 a.m.According to the security footage, a couple of men in a truck pried open the door.They left with the cash register, but they didn't hit the jackpot. The register only had about $20."A few dollars in change, not even $50. And it's not the money they took, it's the damage they caused. This is the second incident in barely a couple of weeks," the administrator said.He said the damage to the restaurant will cost more money than what was taken.This is the third break-in for the small business.