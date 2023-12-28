Deputies identify 18-wheeler driver at center of hourslong standoff on I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified the suspect in a standoff that shut down the I-10 East Freeway in both directions on Wednesday.

The dramatic standoff caused traffic backups for several hours.

"We were just in a standstill for like three hours. I had places to be and stuff to do. I didn't have time to be sitting in no traffic for no three hours," Kenshara McCullum said.

"I didn't know what was going on. I thought maybe it was an explosion down here because this is the capital of explosions down here on this stuff," Fred Peacock said.

SkyEye was live over the chaotic scene, capturing the moments SWAT went in with heavy machinery and a K-9 to get the driver, who authorities said refused to come out.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Trinidad Cutshall and said he will be charged with felony evading.

He sustained lacerations on his face during the standoff and apprehension. HCSO said Cutshall is receiving treatment, and once that's done, he will likely be brought to the Harris County Jail and will then be scheduled to go before a judge.

Cutshall was behind the wheel of a semi-truck that stopped in the middle of the I-10 East Freeway, according to deputies.

When law enforcement tried to approach the truck, Cutshall reportedly took off, leading deputies on a slow pursuit.

The semi-truck finally stopped on the side of the freeway eastbound near Sheldon Road after spike strips were deployed and remained there for two more hours. All the while, video showed the truck's tires spinning, seemingly as Cutshall revved the engine.

Law enforcement used tactics such as verbal commands, tear gas, crisis negotiators, and less-lethal munitions, but HCSO said Cutshall resisted the entire time.

Eventually, HCSO SWAT moved in, landing a helicopter on the freeway and using a piece of heavy machinery called "The Rook" to tear the side of the 18-wheeler apart. Meanwhile, Cutshall still sat in the driver's seat.

Investigators believe he had "some level of impairment." He was seemingly unfazed when deputies deployed tear gas in the truck's cabin.

A K-9 was finally able to help take the suspect into custody. SkyEye was live as officers pulled Cutshall out of the truck and onto the ground.

His face appeared to be bloody as paramedics put him on a gurney and took him away from the scene in an ambulance.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said every precaution had to be taken to keep nearby drivers safe.

"We don't know if he is armed or if he has a long rifle or serious fire power in there, so we have to consider all things at this point," Gonzalez said in a press briefing before the suspect was arrested.

No cargo was found inside the trailer of the semi-truck, officials said. Investigators also did not find any weapons in the truck during an initial search while it was still stopped on the freeway.

It's unclear when Cutshall will make his first court appearance.

