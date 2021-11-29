HOUSTON, Texas -- If you live in The Woodlands, Sugar Land, or League City, you may be making a holiday shopping list as long as a stocking and checking it more than twice.
These three Houston suburbs rank among the 10 U.S. cities with the fattest holiday budgets, according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub.
The Woodlands ranks third nationally, at $3,073, while Sugar Land comes in fourth ($3,023) and League City lands at No. 10 ($2,778). Pearland ranks 13th ($2,669) and Missouri City appears at No. 80 ($1,499), while Houston ranks 372nd ($783).
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
3 Houston suburbs lead sleigh full of cities with biggest holiday budgets
TOP STORIES
Show More