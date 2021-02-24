Shelters outside Texas took in rescued pets during storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A rescued Cain Corso is enjoying a sunny and warm Tuesday outside the Houston SPCA. But, it was a much colder story a week prior, when she and six other dogs were found at an autobody shop in southwest Houston. The SPCA says one of them didn't survive.Houston-area shelters and rescue organizations kept busy during the winter storm, saving animals left out in the cold."We had our rescue teams out on the streets, responding to calls we were receiving of animals that could possibly be in distress," said Adam Reynolds with the Houston SPCA.When the city opened warming centers, BARC Houston also stepped up to help.Helping out animals across Texas was a nationwide effort. A New Jersey shelter took in dozens of dogs and cats from a north Texas shelter that was hit hard by the cold."We have an incredible relationship with a lot of our staff, our foster partners, as well as other facilities across the state," said Reynolds.Back at a sunny Houston SPCA, the staff there said the dozens of animals they rescued will be taken cared of until they're ready to be put up for adoption."We have a long road ahead of us. A lot of them were in pretty bad shape, but we have a great veterinary staff caring and tending to the animals and they're getting the care they deserve," Reynolds said.