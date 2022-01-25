animal rescue

Congratulations, Mama Juno! Pregnant pig rescued by Houston SPCA welcomes 3 piglets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Vietnamese potbelly pig named Juno, who was rescued by the Houston SPCA last December, recently gave birth to her baby piglets.



Animal lovers were able to live stream as the new mom welcomed three baby piglets on Jan. 20. Viewers were able to watch Juno for up to 12 hours a day on the Houston SPCA YouTube Channel.

She was recently captured in a series of maternity photos that captivated the internet.



Juno was rescued on Dec. 30, 2021 by the Houston SPCA when her former owner was unable to care for her.

Her name, 'Juno,' has a Latin origin that means Goddess of Love, Marriage and Childbirth.

