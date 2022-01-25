Congratulations, Mama Juno! Pregnant pig rescued by Houston SPCA welcomes 3 piglets

An update for those following Juno and her babies, the piglets have been brought indoors to an incubator for closer monitoring and hand feeding right now. #HouNews

You can still watch Juno on our livestream getting some much-needed R&R after delivery! https://t.co/PzaOVmAmOU pic.twitter.com/FXrLFoed4b — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 21, 2022

BABIES ARE COMING! Mama Juno is actively in labor! TUNE IN to our Livestream on our YouTube page! #HouNews

LIVE PIGGY CAM: https://t.co/toy1qCBvu7 pic.twitter.com/fRQWjIYEwx — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Vietnamese potbelly pig named Juno, who was rescued by the Houston SPCA last December, recently gave birth to her baby piglets.Animal lovers were able to live stream as the new mom welcomed three baby piglets on Jan. 20. Viewers were able to watch Juno for up to 12 hours a day on the Houston SPCA YouTube Channel.She was recently captured in a series of maternity photos that captivated the internet.Juno was rescued on Dec. 30, 2021 by the Houston SPCA when her former owner was unable to care for her.Her name, 'Juno,' has a Latin origin that means Goddess of Love, Marriage and Childbirth.