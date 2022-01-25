Congratulations, Mama Juno! Pregnant pig rescued by Houston SPCA welcomes 3 piglets

An update for those following Juno and her babies, the piglets have been brought indoors to an incubator for closer monitoring and hand feeding right now. #HouNews— Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 21, 2022
You can still watch Juno on our livestream getting some much-needed R&R after delivery! https://t.co/PzaOVmAmOU pic.twitter.com/FXrLFoed4b
Animal lovers were able to live stream as the new mom welcomed three baby piglets on Jan. 20. Viewers were able to watch Juno for up to 12 hours a day on the Houston SPCA YouTube Channel.
She was recently captured in a series of maternity photos that captivated the internet.
BABIES ARE COMING! Mama Juno is actively in labor! TUNE IN to our Livestream on our YouTube page! #HouNews— Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 20, 2022
LIVE PIGGY CAM: https://t.co/toy1qCBvu7 pic.twitter.com/fRQWjIYEwx
Juno was rescued on Dec. 30, 2021 by the Houston SPCA when her former owner was unable to care for her.
Her name, 'Juno,' has a Latin origin that means Goddess of Love, Marriage and Childbirth.
